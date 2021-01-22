 

Coloplast A/S - Allocation of Share Options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 14:14  |  34   |   |   

Report on transactions of executives and related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities

According to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 Coloplast is obliged to report on the transactions of executives and their related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities.

The below transactions concern allocation of share options.

For further details, reference is made to Coloplast’s Remuneration Policy which was adopted in 2020. The policy is available on the group website at this address:
https://www.coloplast.com/management-remuneration/

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Kristian Villumsen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status President & CEO
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares
Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation
c) Price and volume Price Volume
0.00 61,041
d) Aggregated information  
-        Aggregated volume 61,041 share options
-        Price DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-22, 12:00 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President & CFO
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares
Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation
c) Price and volume Price Volume
0.00 30,184
d) Aggregated information  
-        Aggregated volume 30,184 share options
-        Price DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-22, 12:00 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Paul Marcun
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Growth
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares
Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation
c) Price and volume Price Volume
0.00 30,933
d) Aggregated information  
-        Aggregated volume 30,933 share options
-        Price DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-22, 12:00 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

  

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Allan Rasmussen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Global Operations
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares
Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation
c) Price and volume Price Volume
0.00 27,107
d) Aggregated information  
-        Aggregated volume 27,107 share options
-        Price DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-22, 12:00 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

  

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Nicolai Buhl Andersen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Innovation
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares
Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation
c) Price and volume Price Volume
0.00 15,643
d) Aggregated information  
-        Aggregated volume 15,643 share options
-        Price DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-22, 12:00 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This information is available in Danish and in English, in case of doubt the Danish version prevails.
For further information: Hannah Katrine Larsen, tel.: +45 4911 3616.  


For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Ellen Bjurgert
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 3376
Email: dkebj@coloplast.com

Press and media
Dennis Kaysen
Director, Corporate Communication
Tel. +45 4911 2608
Email: dkdk@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR)
no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com

 

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care and Interventional Urology. We operate globally and employ about 12,500 employees.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. 2021-01.
All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

Attachment


Coloplast (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coloplast A/S - Allocation of Share Options Report on transactions of executives and related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities According to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 Coloplast is obliged to report on the transactions of executives and their related parties in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
Endeavour Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly in Favour of The Arrangement Agreement with Teranga
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $17.5 Million
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Japan for the Prophylactic Treatment of ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Tipps für Selbstentscheider: Wall Street-Banker: Aktien für zehn Jahre fette Rendite und was das mit André Kostolanys Fliege zu tun hat...

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.06.20
95
Die ewig steigende Aktie Nr.2
03.04.20
7
Was ist heute mit Coloplast passiert