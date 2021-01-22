PolarityTE, Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Gross Proceeds of $7.67 Million
PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, today announced the agreement by an accredited investor to exercise certain warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,688,043 shares of common stock having an exercise price of $0.624 issued by the company in December 2020. The shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants are registered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-229584). In consideration for the immediate exercise of the warrants for cash, the company will sell to the exercising holder an additional warrant pursuant to the registration statement. The new warrant will be exercisable into an aggregate of up to 8,016,033 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $1.20 per share and a term of exercise equal to five years. The purchase price of the additional warrant will be $1,002,004, or $0.125 per warrant share.
The gross proceeds to the company from the exercise of the warrants and the sale of the additional warrants are expected to be $7,671,343, prior to deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.
The securities described above are being offered by PolarityTE pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-229584) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 8, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on February 22, 2019. Such securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, when available, electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com or by phone at (646) 975-6996.
