GPD Companies, Inc. to Acquire Distrupol

Headquartered in Surrey, England, with broad geographic reach across Europe, Distrupol has provided value-added sales and application development of thermoplastic resins for over 50 years. Through its decades-long relationships with world class supply partners, the company offers a robust array of superior performance products and solutions that meet the needs of diverse end users from leading and emerging industries, such as the consumer, medical, automotive, and electrical sectors, among others. Distrupol caters to over 1,300 customers across 13 countries with a portfolio of over 4,000 grades of high-quality polymers, including sustainably derived solutions that reduce environmental impact.

GPD Companies, Inc., an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC (“One Rock”), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Distrupol, a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) and a leading European distributor of thermoplastics to the polymer processing industry. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2021, were not disclosed.

“Our acquisition of Distrupol adds to One Rock’s existing holdings in the plastics industry, increases our scale and continues the execution of our strategy to build a leading group of global distributors,” said Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner of One Rock. “Distrupol has established a reputation for product and technical expertise, innovation and reliability among its deep network of European suppliers and customers, and we look forward to stewarding the continued success of the company and its valued partners.”

Following the closing of the transaction, Distrupol will join a leading group of best-in-class global distributors that also includes Nexeo Plastics. Distrupol will operate as a standalone, independent entity under its current brand and will be led by its existing management and commercial teams.

“One Rock has substantial experience in, and deep knowledge of, the specialty plastics and distribution space and shares our passion for collaboration. We are pleased to join a leading group of global distributors, while allowing our team to keep its distinct identity and operate entrepreneurially in this environment,” said Richard Orme, Business Director of Distrupol. “We will continue to create meaningful value across the supply chain by relentlessly focusing on the needs of our customers and suppliers and enhancing our service and offerings,” added Andrew Canning, Business Director of Distrupol.

About GPD Companies, Inc.

GPD Companies, Inc. is a holding company formed by One Rock Capital Partners, LLC with the intent to create a leading group of global value-added distributors. Its operational entities currently include Nexeo Plastics. Upon completion of its acquisition by GPD Companies, Inc., Distrupol will join the group. For more information, visit www.gpdcompanies.com.

About One Rock Capital Partners, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005250/en/