 

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX: VABK) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $8.0 million, or $2.94 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is a 19.3% increase compared to net income of $6.7 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, recognized for the year ended December 31, 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 net income of $2.6 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, represents an increase of 82.8% compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, recognized during the fourth quarter of 2019.

“I am pleased to announce that our subsidiary bank posted the highest net income in the history of our franchise,” said Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. “During the COVID-19 recession, we increased organic loan growth while maintaining strict asset quality standards, as evidenced by the low number and dollar amount of deferrals, non-accruals and past dues that remain on our books. Despite incurring nearly $1 million in merger-related expenses, we are proud to achieve $8.0 million in net income at the consolidated level. Through enhanced automation of processes and structured control of other expenses, we were able to continue to increase the value of our organization for our shareholders and our employees.”

Update on Our Response to COVID-19

  • Paycheck Protection Program – During 2020, Virginia National Bank (the “Bank”) assisted nonprofit organizations and local businesses by funding $86.9 million of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, which were designed to provide economic relief to small businesses adversely impacted by COVID-19. The loans carry a 1% annual interest rate. As of December 31, 2020, 37% of the total dollars of PPP loans had been forgiven by the SBA, with $55.1 million outstanding. The Company recognized $2.1 million in PPP loan origination fees in 2020.
  • Loan Deferments – Also to assist our customers whose businesses were impacted by COVID-19, we processed a total of $59.0 million in loan deferments since the beginning of the pandemic, of which $28.7 million, or 48.6%, were principal-only deferments; $20.0 million, or 33.9%, were principal and interest deferments; $8.6 million, or 14.5%, were government-guaranteed loans; and $1.8 million, or 3.0%, were student loans. As of December 31, 2020, $55.7 million in loan balances, or 94.3% of the total loan deferments approved, have returned to normal payment schedules and are now current, leaving a remaining balance of deferments of $3.3 million. Of this remaining balance, $2.8 million, or 83.9%, are 100% government-guaranteed loans for which the deferrals were approved by the United States Department of Agriculture; and $540 thousand, or 16.1%, are student loans, which are private student loans not subject to potential federal forgiveness. All organic, portfolio loans have come out of deferment and are now current.

2020 Full-Year and Selected Balance Sheet Financial Highlights

  • Gross loans outstanding at December 31, 2020 totaled $609.4 million, an increase of $69.9 million, or 13.0% compared to December 31, 2019. The increase is due to the origination of PPP loans as noted above, of which $55.1 million remain outstanding as of December 31, 2020, as well as $14.8 million in net organic, non-PPP loan growth. Strategic decisions made in 2019 to expand the lending teams and add new products put us in a better position to increase organic loan growth without having to supplement the portfolio with purchased loans.
  • The balance of loans in non-accrual status decreased to $8 thousand as of December 31, 2020, from $299 thousand as of December 31, 2019.
  • Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $137 thousand as of December 31, 2020, compared to $771 thousand as of December 31, 2019. The December 2019 balance included a government guaranteed loan of approximately $548 thousand, which was brought current in 2020.
  • The period-end allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) as a percentage of total loans was 0.90% as of December 31, 2020, and 0.78% as of December 31, 2019. Note that the ALLL a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans, (a non-GAAP financial measure) would have been 0.98% as of December 31, 2020. (See “Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.)
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) for 2020 was 1.00% compared to 1.02% realized in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity (“ROAE”) for 2020 was 10.01% compared to 8.99% realized in 2019.
  • A provision for loan losses of $1.6 million was recognized during 2020, compared to $1.4 million recognized in the prior year.
  • The Company incurred $988 thousand in merger-related expenses during 2020 related to the combination with Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (“Fauquier”), which is anticipated to close in the first half of 2021.
  • The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis (“FTE”) (a non-GAAP financial measure) was 61.4% for 2020, compared to 64.9% for 2019. (See “Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.)
  • The loan-to-deposit ratio was 83.4% at December 31, 2020, compared to 86.9% at December 31, 2019.
  • Net interest income for 2020 of $23.9 million increased $2.0 million or 8.9%, compared to 2019. The higher net interest income was driven by the increase in interest and fees on loans of $765 thousand period-over-period, and the increase in interest on investment securities of $623 thousand, as well as the decline in interest expense of $922 thousand.
  • The cost of funds of 47 basis points (“bps”) incurred in 2020 decreased 27 bps from 74 bps in 2019, due to lower rates paid on deposit accounts. Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 82% of total deposits at the end of 2020 and 2019.
  • Noninterest income for 2020 increased $1.0 million, or 18.3%, compared to 2019, primarily due to the increase in loan swap fee income of $1.1 million. Gains on sales of securities increased $669 thousand over the same period. Also, in 2020 the Company realized a partial recovery of $401 thousand of unearned insurance premiums related to the loss of insurance on the student loan portfolio. The Company expects to receive the balance of unearned premiums of approximately $400 thousand in 2021. These increases in 2020 were offset by declines in wealth management fee income of $565 thousand, bank-owned life insurance earnings related to a death benefit of $361 thousand received in 2019, and fees on mortgage sales of $112 thousand due to elimination of the department.
  • Noninterest expense for 2020 increased $895 thousand, or 5.0%, compared to 2019, largely due to $988 thousand of merger-related expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased $217 thousand, or 2.4%, and the Company incurred $183 thousand in expenses in 2020 directly related to COVID-19. In 2019, the Company incurred an expense of $460 thousand related to the settlement of a claim.
  • Tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2020 was $30.17, compared to $27.98 as of December 31, 2019.
  • The effective tax rate for 2020 amounts to 20.6%, compared to 18.6% for 2019. The non-deductibility of certain merger-related expenses for tax purposes in 2020 caused the effective rate to increase while the tax-exempt bank-owned life insurance death benefit in 2019 caused the effective rate to decline in that year.
  • Capital ratios continue to be well in excess of regulatory requirements for well-capitalized banks.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Selected Financial Highlights

  • A provision for loan losses of $255 thousand was recognized during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a provision of $875 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Fourth quarter 2020 net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 23.6%, compared to the amount recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in fees on loans of $736 thousand and the decline in interest expense of $508 thousand contributed to this overall increase period-over-period.
  • The cost of funds incurred in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 36 bps, an improvement of 40 bps over the 76 bps incurred during the same period in the prior year, primarily due to the decline in interest paid on deposits.
  • Net interest margin (FTE) (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 1 basis point to 3.32% compared to 3.31% for the fourth quarter of 2019. (See “Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.)
  • Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $380 thousand, or 25.9%, to $1.8 million, compared to $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, due to fluctuations in several categories. As noted above, the Company realized a partial recovery of $401 thousand in 2020 of unearned insurance premiums related to the student loan portfolio. Loan swap fee income increased $286 thousand, however wealth management fees declined $240 thousand and fees on mortgage sales declined $60 thousand.
  • Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $670 thousand, or 15.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 due largely to $439 thousand in merger-related expenses. In addition, marketing expense increased $105 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the same period in 2020 due to the timing of expenses, and FDIC assessment expense increased $99 thousand period-over-period due to the expiration of credits. The Company also incurred $46 thousand in expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 directly related to COVID-19.
  • Cash dividends of $814 thousand were declared during the fourth quarter of 2020, while the remaining net income of $1.8 million, or 68.9%, was retained.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has four banking offices in Charlottesville and one in Winchester, and offers loan, deposit and treasury management services in Mechanicsville and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Bank offers investment advisory services under the name of Sturman Wealth Advisors. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company’s stock trades on the OTC Markets Group’s OTCQX Market under the symbol “VABK.” Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company’s performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: general economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and general economic contraction as a result of COVID-19 or other pandemics; fluctuations in interest rates, deposits, loan demand, and asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company’s allowance for loan losses; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (e.g., COVID-19 or other pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; competition; technology; laws, regulations and guidance; accounting principles or guidelines; performance of assets under management; expenses related to the Company’s proposed merger with Fauquier, unexpected delays related to the merger, or the inability to obtain regulatory and shareholder approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger; and other factors impacting financial services businesses. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    December 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 * 		 
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks   $ 8,116     $ 14,908  
Federal funds sold     26,579       4,177  
Securities:                
Available for sale, at fair value     174,086       114,041  
Restricted securities, at cost     3,010       1,683  
Total securities     177,096       115,724  
Loans     609,406       539,533  
Allowance for loan losses     (5,455 )     (4,209 )
Loans, net     603,951       535,324  
Premises and equipment, net     5,238       6,145  
Bank owned life insurance     16,849       16,412  
Goodwill     372       372  
Other intangible assets, net     341       408  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     9,868       9,157  
Total assets   $ 848,410     $ 702,627  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Liabilities:                
Demand deposits:                
Noninterest-bearing   $ 209,772     $ 166,975  
Interest-bearing     148,910       122,994  
Money market and savings deposit accounts     270,369       221,964  
Certificates of deposit and other time deposits     101,713       109,278  
Total deposits     730,764       621,211  
Advances from the FHLB     30,000       -  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     5,048       5,309  
Total liabilities     765,812       626,520  
Commitments and contingent liabilities                
Shareholders' equity:                
Preferred stock, $2.50 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,
no shares outstanding 		    -       -  
Common stock, $2.50 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
2,714,273 (including 25,268 nonvested) shares issued
and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2,692,005
(including 4,000 nonvested) shares issued and outstanding
as of December 31, 2019 		    6,722       6,720  
Capital surplus     32,457       32,195  
Retained earnings     41,959       37,235  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     1,460       (43 )
Total shareholders' equity     82,598       76,107  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 848,410     $ 702,627  

* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements



VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    For the three months ended     For the twelve months ended  
    December 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		    December 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		 
Interest and dividend income:                                
Loans, including fees   $ 6,743     $ 5,957     $ 24,945     $ 24,180  
Federal funds sold     6       192       104       459  
Investment securities:                                
Taxable     452       369       1,602       1,158  
Tax exempt     149       69       475       290  
Dividends     34       24       104       110  
Total interest and dividend income     7,384       6,611       27,230       26,197  
                                 
Interest expense:                                
Demand and savings deposits     356       663       1,824       2,038  
Certificates and other time deposits     288       527       1,454       2,146  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings     38       -       73       89  
Total interest expense     682       1,190       3,351       4,273  
Net interest income     6,702       5,421       23,879       21,924  
Provision for loan losses     255       875       1,622       1,375  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     6,447       4,546       22,257       20,549  
                                 
Noninterest income:                                
Wealth management fees     332       572       1,133       1,698  
Advisory and brokerage income     184       154       700       605  
Royalty income     16       4       103       17  
Deposit account fees     167       201       651       766  
Debit/credit card and ATM fees     177       186       612       723  
Earnings/increase in value of bank owned life insurance     110       111       437       798  
Fees on mortgage sales     -       60       77       189  
Gains on sales of securities     9       3       743       74  
Loan swap fee income     336       50       1,313       214  
Other     514       124       796       467  
Total noninterest income     1,845       1,465       6,565       5,551  
                                 
Noninterest expense:                                
Salaries and employee benefits     2,462       2,449       9,466       9,249  
Net occupancy     503       451       1,908       1,824  
Equipment     62       114       463       430  
Data processing     266       331       1,234       1,236  
Merger expenses     439       -       988       -  
Settlement of claims     -       -       -       460  
Other     1,165       882       4,720       4,685  
Total noninterest expense     4,897       4,227       18,779       17,884  
                                 
Income before income taxes     3,395       1,784       10,043       8,216  
Provision for income taxes     779       353       2,065       1,527  
Net income   $ 2,616     $ 1,431     $ 7,978     $ 6,689  
Net income per common share, basic   $ 0.96     $ 0.53     $ 2.94     $ 2.49  
Net income per common share, diluted   $ 0.96     $ 0.53     $ 2.94     $ 2.49  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic     2,714,273       2,692,005       2,707,877       2,686,866  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted     2,714,905       2,693,437       2,708,567       2,689,977  



VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31,
2020 		    September 30,
2020 		    June 30,
2020 		    March 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		 
Common Share Data:                                        
Net income per weighted average share, basic   $ 0.96     $ 0.69     $ 0.77     $ 0.52     $ 0.53  
Net income per weighted average share, diluted   $ 0.96     $ 0.69     $ 0.77     $ 0.52     $ 0.53  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic     2,714,273       2,714,273       2,710,019       2,692,803       2,692,005  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted     2,714,905       2,716,710       2,711,017       2,694,090       2,693,437  
Actual shares outstanding     2,714,273       2,714,273       2,714,273       2,702,373       2,692,005  
Tangible book value per share at period end   $ 30.17     $ 29.37     $ 28.86     $ 27.95     $ 27.98  
                                         
Key Ratios:                                        
Return on average assets 1     1.23 %     0.89 %     1.07 %     0.78 %     0.81 %
Return on average equity 1     12.75 %     9.18 %     10.64 %     7.28 %     7.43 %
Net interest margin (FTE) 2     3.32 %     3.05 %     3.12 %     3.20 %     3.31 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3     57.03 %     65.68 %     59.47 %     64.31 %     61.22 %
Loan-to-deposit ratio     83.39 %     91.71 %     88.55 %     87.22 %     86.85 %
                                         
Net Interest Income:                                        
Net interest income   $ 6,702     $ 6,047     $ 5,755     $ 5,375     $ 5,421  
Net interest income (FTE) 2,3   $ 6,741     $ 6,089     $ 5,780     $ 5,395     $ 5,440  
                                         
Capital Ratios:                                        
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.54 %     9.41 %     9.84 %     10.59 %     10.81 %
Total risk-based capital ratio     15.35 %     15.41 %     15.56 %     14.04 %     15.08 %
                                         
Assets and Asset Quality:                                        
Average Earning Assets   $ 807,414     $ 793,712     $ 744,760     $ 678,941     $ 653,195  
Average Gross Loans   $ 618,296     $ 630,704     $ 618,096     $ 535,824     $ 526,249  
Paycheck Protection Program Loans, end of period   $ 55,120     $ 86,883     $ 86,859     $ -     $ -  
Loan Deferrals, Pandemic Related   $ 3,346     $ 9,439     $ 39,800     $ -     $ -  
Allowance for loan losses:                                        
Beginning of period   $ 5,334     $ 4,917     $ 4,704     $ 4,209     $ 3,983  
Provision for loan losses     255       224       378       765       875  
Charge-offs     (162 )     (62 )     (193 )     (388 )     (689 )
Recoveries     28       255       28       118       40  
Net recoveries (charge-offs)     (134 )     193       (165 )     (270 )     (649 )
End of period   $ 5,455     $ 5,334     $ 4,917     $ 4,704     $ 4,209  
                                         
Non-accrual loans   $ 8     $ 9     $ 11     $ 273     $ 299  
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing     137       61       1,076       733       771  
OREO     -       -       -       -       -  
Total nonperforming assets (NPA)   $ 145     $ 70     $ 1,087     $ 1,006     $ 1,070  
                                         
NPA as a % of total assets     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.14 %     0.14 %     0.15 %
NPA as a % of total loans plus OREO     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.17 %     0.18 %     0.20 %
ALLL to total loans     0.90 %     0.84 %     0.78 %     0.85 %     0.78 %
ALLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)     0.98 %     0.97 %     0.90 %     0.85 %     0.78 %
Non-accruing loans to total loans     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.05 %     0.06 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1     0.09 %     -0.12 %     0.11 %     0.20 %     0.49 %

1 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.
2 The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a FTE basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
3 The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures on the following page.



VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended  
    December 31,
2020 		    September 30,
2020 		    June 30,
2020 		    March 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		 
Fully tax-equivalent measures                                        
Net interest income   $ 6,702     $ 6,047     $ 5,755     $ 5,375     $ 5,421  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment     39       42       25       20       19  
Net interest income (FTE) 1   $ 6,741     $ 6,089     $ 5,780     $ 5,395     $ 5,440  
                                         
Efficiency ratio 2     57.3 %     66.0 %     59.7 %     64.5 %     61.4 %
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment     -0.3 %     -0.3 %     -0.2 %     -0.2 %     -0.2 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3     57.0 %     65.7 %     59.5 %     64.3 %     61.2 %
                                         
Net interest margin     3.30 %     3.03 %     3.11 %     3.18 %     3.30 %
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.01 %
Net interest margin (FTE) 1     3.32 %     3.05 %     3.12 %     3.20 %     3.31 %
                                         
Performance measures                                        
Return on average assets ("ROAA")     1.23 %     0.89 %     1.07 %     0.78 %     0.81 %
Impact of merger expenses     0.05 %     0.07 %                  
Operating ROAA (non-GAAP)     1.28 %     0.96 %     1.07 %     0.78 %     0.81 %
                                         
Return on average equity ("ROAE")     12.75 %     9.18 %     10.64 %     7.28 %     7.43 %
Impact of merger expenses     0.54 %     0.68 %                  
Operating ROAE (non-GAAP)     13.29 %     9.86 %     10.64 %     7.28 %     7.43 %
                                         
Allowance for loan loss measures                                        
ALLL to total loans     0.90 %     0.84 %     0.78 %     0.85 %     0.78 %
Impact of PPP loans     0.08 %     0.13 %     0.12 %            
ALLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)     0.98 %     0.97 %     0.90 %     0.85 %     0.78 %

1 FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
2 The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
3 The efficiency ratio, FTE or non-GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

 


Disclaimer

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX: VABK) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $8.0 million, or $2.94 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is a …

