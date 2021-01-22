21Vianet Announces Pricing of Offering of US$525 million Convertible Senior Notes

BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“21Vianet” or the “Company”), a leading carrier-neutral and cloud-neutral data center services provider in China, today announced the pricing of its previously announced offering (the “Notes Offering”) of US$525 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Company granted the initial purchasers in the Notes Offering a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional US$75 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering for expanding data center infrastructure, repaying the Company’s outstanding senior notes due 2021 and other general corporate purposes.



The Notes will not bear regular interest and the principal amount of the Notes will not accrete. The Notes will mature on February 1, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. When issued, the Notes will be general, unsecured obligations of 21Vianet. The Notes will be convertible into cash, the Company’s American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”), each currently representing six Class A ordinary shares of the Company, or a combination of cash and ADSs, at the Company’s election. The initial conversion rate of the Notes is 18.3574 ADSs per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$54.47 per ADS and represents a conversion premium of approximately 40% above the closing price of the Company’s ADSs on January 21, 2021, which was US$38.91 per ADS). The conversion rate is subject to the adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events under the terms of the Notes.

The Company may not redeem the Notes prior to February 6, 2024, unless certain changes in tax law or related events occur. The Company may redeem the Notes at its option on or after February 6, 2024 and on or prior to the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, subject to certain requirements, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid special interest, if any, to, but not including, the optional redemption date.