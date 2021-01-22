AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be presenting at the Proactive Investors One2One Investor Forum, which is being held virtually on January 26, 2021.



Phunware COO Randall Crowder is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 26 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live here and available for replay here.