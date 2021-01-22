 

Ehave Closes Transaction to Acquire CureDash Assets, Adds KetaDASH Home Delivery Service for Ketamine Clinics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 14:30  |  51   |   |   

Ehave intends to assist Ketamine clinics reach homebound patients by providing access to potentially lifesaving Ketamine infusion therapy for the treatment of psychiatric disorders.

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today it completed the transaction to acquire the assets of IV therapy service CureDash www.curedash.com. The CureDash assets include an IV delivery platform that will become the backbone of KetaDASH www.ketadash.com. KetaDASH will provide the platform for medical practitioners to administer ketamine intravenously to patients at home. Ketamine is widely used to lessen the amount of potentially addictive pain medication required after certain medical procedures. Ketamine is now being studied as a treatment for major depression, though it has not yet been approved by the FDA to treat depression.

“The addition of the CureDash team members to the Ehave family is a tremendous milestone for our company. Together we can continue to grow as we help facilitate the treatment of more patients suffering from mental health issues,” said Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave. Mr. Kaplan continued, “The psychedelic industry is growing fast and many well-funded leaders have emerged. It is difficult for a smaller company, like Ehave, to compete with the larger, well-funded players who are acquiring Ketamine clinics. Our objective is to complement what these companies are doing by helping them generate revenue from patients they otherwise might not have. As Ehave grows, we could potentially be an acquisition target for one of the industry leaders.”

Ehave intends to provide Ketamine clinics and medical practitioners with software, staffing, protocols, and equipment as part of the KetaDASH platform. Ehave has designed a smart and intuitive Dashboard for KetaDASH that will make it simple for clients and associated nurses to get detailed insight on how the ketamine therapy is working. Patients will be able to create a profile, check availability of administering nurses, and schedule appointments.

According to Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, a non-profit research and educational organization, “There has been a recent explosion of interest in ketamine, a synthetic chemical with powerful antidepressant and visionary properties.” Ketamine was originally developed in the 1960s as a short-acting surgical anesthetic; however, it is emerging as a therapy for treatment-resistant depression, and showing benefits in the treatment of both unipolar and bipolar depression. A recent article on RealMoney.com said, “While there is a lot of fuss about a potential legal market for psilocybin, ketamine is currently where the money is for alternative plant medicine companies. Ketamine clinics are springing up across the country as the total addressable market is estimated to be roughly $16.2 billion.”

