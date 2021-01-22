Green Plains to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on February 10, 2021

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021, and host a joint conference call on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Central time) to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 performance and outlook.



Domestic and international participants can access the conference call by dialing 877.711.2374 and 281.542.4862, respectively, and referencing conference ID 4376897. Participants are advised to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call and presentation can be accessed on either Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations or Green Plains Partners’ website at http://ir.greenplainspartners.com.