DGAP-News: Endor AG / Key word(s): Alliance ​​​​​​​Endor becomes title sponsor of Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS and Fanatec GT2 European Series 22.01.2021 / 14:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- SRO Motorsports Group and Endor AG expand existing partnership

- First race series to be held virtually and in real life

- Endor now supports the Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS worldwide and is partner of the new Fanatec GT2 European Series right from the start

- Sponsorship is designed to increase brand awareness with a correspondingly positive impact on sales



The SRO Motorsports Group and Endor AG have agreed on a significant expansion of their existing partnership. The Fanatec brand will become a multi-year title sponsor of the renowned Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS (formerly Blancpain GT World Challenge) and the new Fanatec GT2 European Series.

In this racing series, real and virtual sports are combined in one discipline and drivers have to compete both on the race track and in the simulator. Fanatec's recently introduced BMW GT3 podium steering wheel, which will be used in the new BMW M4 GT3 race car, will also be used in this racing series.

Thomas Jackermeier, CEO of Endor AG: "As the title sponsor of the GT World Challenge, we have the opportunity to place Fanatec's products in a promotionally effective manner. Overall, this will lead to a sustained increase in awareness of our brand, which will certainly have a positive impact on our sales."

Stéphane Ratel, founder and CEO of SRO Motorsports Group, said, "We are delighted that Fanatec will be significantly expanding its partnership with SRO this season. I am excited about the initiatives that our collaboration can produce, especially through the integration of real racing and simulation. It's clear that GT racing is very popular within the e-sports community, which speaks to its global potential. As a leader in its field, Fanatec can play a crucial role in this project."