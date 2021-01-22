 

Clarity Mobile Ventures to Bring COVID-19 and Antigen Testing to Chicago

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced today that its Clarity Mobile Ventures (“CMV”) joint venture partnership with Clarity Lab Solutions is teaming up with National Pain Centers, a medical practice with multiple locations in the Chicago area, to bring rapid COVID-19 testing to Chicago area travelers, airport employees, and the public at large.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005069/en/

Site plan and proposed traffic pattern for Chicago testing center. (Photo: Business Wire)

Site plan and proposed traffic pattern for Chicago testing center. (Photo: Business Wire)

The COVID-19 testing site will be located at 1155 E Oakton Street, Des Plaines, IL 60018, in close proximity to O’Hare Airport, with various options for travelers, crew, airport workers, and the general public. The site will be overseen by a team including SG Blocks’ CMV partnership and will include approximately 100,000 square feet of outdoor parking space for testing and another 100,000 square feet of indoor space which may also be used for vaccination services in the future. This permanent laboratory will allow the site to administer up to 10,000 tests per day. The following tests will be available:

  • Rapid antigen test
  • Rapid IgM and IgG spike protein antibody test
  • Fast PCR test (24 hours)

National Pain Centers’ CEO and Medical Director Dr. Jay Joshi commented, “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create elevated risks for travel centers such as Chicago, we are proud to help provide a suite of high quality testing services at a lower cost to travelers and the local population. Our established local network complements SG Blocks’ ability to quickly establish operations and laboratory infrastructure in locations where they are needed most.”

“While our health and wellness can seem like it’s under a bit of duress right now during these challenging times, it’s important to offer various testing options to those who need to fly for a range of reasons,” Rick Simpson, CEO of Clarity Diagnostics noted. “If we can keep people as safe as possible during travel, we’ll have done our jobs. We’re proud to now provide COVID-19 testing to the city of Chicago and the greater Chicagoland area.”

