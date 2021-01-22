 

Seven Dow leaders achieve top honors on OUTstanding’s 2020 leading LGBT+ professionals lists

Dow today announces that seven leaders earned recognition on three 2020 OUTstanding lists: LGBT+ Executives, LGBT+ Ally Executives and LGBT+ Future Leaders. Two of these individuals ranked in the top 10 for their respective categories.

2020 marks the eighth year OUTstanding, a professional network for LGBT+ executives and their allies, has published these lists. A Dow leader has been recognized on one of these lists each year since 2014. The 2020 lists include the most we’ve ever had in a single year, with seven Dow leaders receiving the honor. Annual rankings are based on a review process of nominees selected among professionals actively contributing to an environment where employees feel safe, respected and valued both within and outside of the workplace.

“Role models inspire the next generation of leaders to live meaningful lives and lead by example with integrity, optimism, hope and determination,” said Karen S. Carter, chief inclusion officer and chief human resources officer, Dow. “I’m grateful and proud to have these seven leaders on Team Dow inspiring us all.”

In addition to this year’s honorees, after being named to the Top 100 LGBT+ Executives list for five consecutive years – including ranking #1 in 2018 – Jim Fitterling, Dow chairman and chief executive officer, will be elevated to the OUTstanding Hall of Fame, joining other long-standing champions for LGBT+ inclusion.

Dow leaders honored as Top 100 Leading LGBT+ Executives:

Javier Constante; president, Latin America; #7

Javier has been a longtime advocate for Dow’s equity, inclusion and diversity initiatives, supporting the establishment of a more inclusive and diverse culture both at the company and within our communities. He serves as a member of Dow’s Presidents Inclusion Council, driving inclusion at the highest levels of seniority on a global scale and he has been directly involved in various Employee Resources Groups as a member, including GLAD, Dow’s LGBT+ and Ally ERG. While serving as commercial vice president in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Javier supported GLAD in increasing the company’s participation in Zurich Pride by a factor of ten. He continues to serve as a mentor to LGBT+ talent, guiding them through the specific challenges faced by LGBT+ people in a professional environment. Javier has participated for the last three years at the Young African Leadership Institute in Nairobi, Kenya, focusing on LGBT+ inclusion and more recently, he has spoken on panels for Out & Equal on the Latin American landscape for LGBT+ inclusion, and participated in ‘Fórum de Empresas e Direitos LGBT’, an organization in Brazil which gathers companies to take action on LGBT+ inclusion.

