 

Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-123

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 15:00  |  56   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in K Certificates (K-123 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about January 28, 2021.

K-123 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted Average
Life (Years) 		Spread
(bps) 		Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-1 $110.913 6.58 S+18 0.93200 % 0.92454 % $99.9967
A-2 $1,003.665 9.80 S+21 1.62100 % 1.28692 % $102.9994
A-M $150.434 9.91 S+26 1.35100 % 1.34570 % $99.9939
X1 $1,114.578 9.26 T+90 0.77517 % 1.91886 % $6.6580
XAM $150.434 9.66 T+85 0.97661 % 1.91217 % $8.8620
X3 $102.569 9.68 T+275 2.62761 % 3.81432 % $21.3867

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
  • Co-Managers: Bancroft Capital, LLC, Goldman, Sachs and Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and NatAlliance Securities, LLC
  • Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.

Related Links

The K-123 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K123 Mortgage Trust (K123 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K123 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-123 Certificates.

Seite 1 von 3
Freddie Mac Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-123 MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Endeavour Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly in Favour of The Arrangement Agreement with Teranga
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Japan for the Prophylactic Treatment of ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Freddie Mac Prices $1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-F97
21.01.21
Mortgage Rates Move Slightly
20.01.21
Freddie Mac’s Record $83 Billion Multifamily Volume Helped Support Volatile 2020 Market
15.01.21
Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $405 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization
14.01.21
Freddie Mac Prices $796 million Multifamily K-Deal, K-1519
14.01.21
Freddie Mac Quarterly Forecast: Housing Market Continues to Perform Strongly Primarily Driven by Historically Low Mortgage Rates
14.01.21
Freddie Mac Prices First-of-its-Kind $276 Million in Multifamily Structured Credit Risk Notes
14.01.21
Mortgage Rates Tick Up
13.01.21
Freddie Mac Multifamily Leads Industry with $77.8 Billion in Multifamily Loans Securitized
08.01.21
Freddie Mac Announces 2020 Year-End NAIC Designations and Price Breakpoints for STACR Debt, STACR Trust, and STACR REMIC Trust Notes