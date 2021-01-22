Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-123

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in K Certificates (K-123 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about January 28, 2021.

Class Principal/Notional

Amount (mm) Weighted Average

Life (Years) Spread

(bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-1 $110.913 6.58 S+18 0.93200 % 0.92454 % $99.9967 A-2 $1,003.665 9.80 S+21 1.62100 % 1.28692 % $102.9994 A-M $150.434 9.91 S+26 1.35100 % 1.34570 % $99.9939 X1 $1,114.578 9.26 T+90 0.77517 % 1.91886 % $6.6580 XAM $150.434 9.66 T+85 0.97661 % 1.91217 % $8.8620 X3 $102.569 9.68 T+275 2.62761 % 3.81432 % $21.3867

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

Co-Managers: Bancroft Capital, LLC, Goldman, Sachs and Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and NatAlliance Securities, LLC

Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.



The K-123 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K123 Mortgage Trust (K123 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K123 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-123 Certificates.