Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-123
MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of
fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in K Certificates (K-123 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or
about January 28, 2021.
K-123 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted Average
Life (Years)
|
Spread
(bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$110.913
|6.58
|S+18
|0.93200
|%
|0.92454
|%
|$99.9967
|A-2
|$1,003.665
|9.80
|S+21
|1.62100
|%
|1.28692
|%
|$102.9994
|A-M
|$150.434
|9.91
|S+26
|1.35100
|%
|1.34570
|%
|$99.9939
|X1
|$1,114.578
|9.26
|T+90
|0.77517
|%
|1.91886
|%
|$6.6580
|XAM
|$150.434
|9.66
|T+85
|0.97661
|%
|1.91217
|%
|$8.8620
|X3
|$102.569
|9.68
|T+275
|2.62761
|%
|3.81432
|%
|$21.3867
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
- Co-Managers: Bancroft Capital, LLC, Goldman, Sachs and Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and NatAlliance Securities, LLC
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.
The K-123 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K123 Mortgage Trust (K123 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K123 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-123 Certificates.
