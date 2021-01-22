 

Global Graphics PLC Notification of holdings in company

22.01.2021, 15:15   

REGULATED INFORMATION -  Notification of holdings in company

Cambridge (UK) 22 January 2021: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) discloses notifications of change in major shareholdings in the Company's shares.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name CONGRA SOFTWARE SÀRL
City and country of registered office (if applicable) STRASSEN, GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 12 January 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 15 January 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 82.16 0 82.16 32,796,741
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		50.09 0 50.09  



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYN5BY03 26,946,116 0 82.16 0
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 26,946,116 82.16
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlementxii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 		X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
GUIDO VAN DER SCHUEREN 92.11   92.11
STICHTING ADMINISTRATIEKANTOOR GRAPHICUS 99.81   99.81
CONGRA SOFTWARE SÀRL 82.16   82.16
       
       
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 


Place of completion LUXEMBOURG
Date of completion 14 January 2021

About Global Graphics PLC
Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated hardware and software solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy.  Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK.  Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.

Contacts

Jill Taylor Graeme Huttley
Corporate Communications Director Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489 Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472
Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com Email: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com

