Global Ship Lease Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Shares

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for funding the expansion of the Company’s fleet, general corporate purposes, and working capital. The Offering is expected to close on January 26, 2021.

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,400,000 shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Shares”) at a public offering price of $13.00 per Common Share. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 810,000 Common Shares. The Offering will result in gross proceeds to the Company of $70.2 million (or $80.7 million if the underwriters’ option to purchase additional Common Shares is exercised in full) prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.

Jefferies LLC and B. Riley Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers in the Offering. Fearnley Securities, Inc. is acting as co-manager in the Offering.

The Company’s Common Shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GSL.”

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. A shelf registration statement relating to the Common Shares was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is effective. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. A final prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or from B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209; telephone: (703) 312-9580, or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com.