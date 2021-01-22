Bioasis Announces Stock Option Grant

GUILFORD, Conn., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC . (OTCQB:BIOAF; TSX.V:BTI), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB3 platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it has granted stock options to acquire a total of 510,000 common shares effective January 21, 2021 at a price of $0.50 per share to a newly appointed director of the company. The options expire five years from the date of the grant, are subject to vesting and are governed by the terms of the company’s stock option plan.



On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bioasis Technologies Inc.