 

SeaBird Exploration Plc Sale of shares in Green Minerals AS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 15:25  |  33   |   |   

22 January 2021, Limassol, Cyprus

SeaBird Exploration Plc (“The Company”) announces today that it has agreed to sell a total of 100,500 shares in Green Minerals AS to several buyers at a price of NOK 20 per share. Following the sale of shares SeaBird Exploration Plc owns 76.8% of the shares in Green Minerals AS.

The Company has decided to meet the interest from these buyers in the market place, but do not intend to sell any further shares in Green Minerals AS before the planned listing in Q1 this year. The Company anticipates that the application to Euronext Growth Oslo will be filed shortly and that the earlier communicated time schedule for a listing in Q1 2021 will be met. The cut-off date for the announced distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS to SeaBird`s shareholders will be announced as soon as the Company receives the approval by the Registrar in Cyprus.    


For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




SeaBird Exploration Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SeaBird Exploration Plc Sale of shares in Green Minerals AS 22 January 2021, Limassol, Cyprus SeaBird Exploration Plc (“The Company”) announces today that it has agreed to sell a total of 100,500 shares in Green Minerals AS to several buyers at a price of NOK 20 per share. Following the sale of shares …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
Endeavour Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly in Favour of The Arrangement Agreement with Teranga
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Japan for the Prophylactic Treatment of ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Extraordinary General Meeting completed
07.01.21
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Notice of new trading venue
06.01.21
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS