BIOQUAL Presents Unaudited Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Six Months Ended

November 30,

Three Months Ended

November 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019

Revenue $ 28,486,183 $ 21,290,838 $ 13,565,708 $ 11,222,962

Income Before Income Tax $ 4,562,602 $ 3,132,524 $ 2,065,614 $ 1,258,041

Net Income $ 3,228,002 $ 2,216,324 $ 1,461,414 $ 891,841

Basic Earnings per Share

of Common Stock $ 3.61 $ 2.48 $ 1.63 $ 1.00

Diluted Earnings per Share

of Common Stock $ 3.61 $ 2.48 $ 1.63 $ 1.00

Weighted Average

Number of Shares Outstanding

For Basic Earnings Per Share 893,694 893,416 893,976 893,416

Weighted Average

Number of Shares Outstanding

For Diluted Earnings Per Share 893,694 893,838 893,976 893,838

For more detail related to the fiscal year 2021 unaudited second quarter results, please visit our web site at www.bioqual.com.

Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend current government contracts; the Company’s ability to obtain new government or commercial contracts; continued demand for the use of animal models in scientific research; the Company’s ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the contracts; the actual costs incurred in performing the Company’s contracts and its ability to manage its costs, including its capital expenditures; dependence on third parties; future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.

