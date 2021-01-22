BIOQUAL Presents Unaudited Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC Pink: BIOQ) (www.bioqual.com):
|
Six Months Ended
November 30,
Three Months Ended
November 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
28,486,183
$
21,290,838
$
13,565,708
$
11,222,962
Income Before Income Tax
$
4,562,602
$
3,132,524
$
2,065,614
$
1,258,041
Net Income
$
3,228,002
$
2,216,324
$
1,461,414
$
891,841
Basic Earnings per Share
of Common Stock
$
3.61
$
2.48
$
1.63
$
1.00
Diluted Earnings per Share
of Common Stock
$
3.61
$
2.48
$
1.63
$
1.00
Weighted Average
Number of Shares Outstanding
For Basic Earnings Per Share
893,694
893,416
893,976
893,416
Weighted Average
Number of Shares Outstanding
For Diluted Earnings Per Share
893,694
893,838
893,976
893,838
For more detail related to the fiscal year 2021 unaudited second quarter results, please visit our web site at www.bioqual.com.
Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend current government contracts; the Company’s ability to obtain new government or commercial contracts; continued demand for the use of animal models in scientific research; the Company’s ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the contracts; the actual costs incurred in performing the Company’s contracts and its ability to manage its costs, including its capital expenditures; dependence on third parties; future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.
