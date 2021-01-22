 

BIOQUAL Presents Unaudited Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 15:41  |  14   |   |   

BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC Pink: BIOQ) (www.bioqual.com):

   

 

 

Six Months Ended
November 30,

 

Three Months Ended
November 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

Revenue

 

 

$

28,486,183

 

$

21,290,838

 

$

13,565,708

 

$

11,222,962

Income Before Income Tax

 

 

$

4,562,602

 

$

3,132,524

 

$

2,065,614

 

$

1,258,041

Net Income

 

 

$

3,228,002

 

$

2,216,324

 

$

1,461,414

 

$

891,841

Basic Earnings per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

of Common Stock

$

3.61

$

2.48

$

1.63

$

1.00

 

Diluted Earnings per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

of Common Stock

$

3.61

$

2.48

$

1.63

$

1.00

 

Weighted Average

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of Shares Outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For Basic Earnings Per Share

 

893,694

 

893,416

 

893,976

 

893,416

 

Weighted Average

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of Shares Outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

893,694

 

893,838

 

893,976

 

893,838

 

For more detail related to the fiscal year 2021 unaudited second quarter results, please visit our web site at www.bioqual.com.

Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend current government contracts; the Company’s ability to obtain new government or commercial contracts; continued demand for the use of animal models in scientific research; the Company’s ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the contracts; the actual costs incurred in performing the Company’s contracts and its ability to manage its costs, including its capital expenditures; dependence on third parties; future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.

Bioqual Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIOQUAL Presents Unaudited Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC Pink: BIOQ) (www.bioqual.com):         Six Months Ended November 30,   Three Months Ended November 30,       2020     2019     2020     2019 Revenue     $ 28,486,183   $ 21,290,838   $ 13,565,708   $ 11,222,962 Income Before …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Bentley Systems Announces Pricing and Upsize of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC and Gores Holdings IV, Inc. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Adtalem Issues Statement
Kraft Heinz Announces Completion of Exchange Offer
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Preliminary Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of ...
Musical.ly, TikTok, Triller and MoviePass Innovators Unite to Create Digital Media Disruption
Coty Announces Stéphane Delbos as New Chief Procurement Officer
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update