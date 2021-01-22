UB Bancorp Releases Earnings for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 Reports Record Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

The Company earned a record $1.9 million or $0.32 per basic common share during the fourth quarter of 2020

In December the Board announced their approval to repurchase up to 1.5% of its outstanding common shares

Provided an additional $595 thousand to our allowance for loan losses during the quarter

Posted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $3.0 million for the quarter, an increase of 19.2% from the $2.5 million of pre-tax, pre-provision earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 (*)

Robust core deposit growth continued in the fourth quarter, year-to-date our core deposits have increased $119.9 million or 19.1%, with noninterest bearing deposits increasing $92.7 million or 43.2% during 2020

Active management of our balance sheet and deposit pricing has allowed us to reduce our cost of funds 13 basis points during the quarter, helping us to support our net interest margin

Given our core deposit growth, our liquidity position is very strong

Most customers that received pandemic related loan payment relief are returning to normal payments

Asset quality metrics remain strong

Capital levels are solid and remain well above regulatory thresholds to be considered ‘Well Capitalized’

The semi-annual cash dividend was paid to shareholders in December

The Company ended the year with 5,987,782 common shares outstanding

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.9 million or $0.32 per basic common share versus $1.8 million or $0.31 per basic common share earned for the same three-month period in 2019. The Company’s return on average assets and average tangible equity for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 0.78% and 10.13%, respectively. The earnings performance for the fourth quarter of 2020 relative to that of the same quarter in 2019 benefited from a much larger earning asset base coupled with a reduction in funding costs outweighing increased provisions for loan losses and lower yields on our earning asset base. Excluding taxes and provisions for loan losses (*) the Company earned $3.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 which compares favorably to the $2.5 million of pre-tax pre-provision income earned (*) for the same three-month period in 2019.

Net income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 was $5.1 million and represented a 0.54% return on average assets and a 7.19% return on average tangible equity. For the full-year of 2019 the Company posted $7.2 million of net income. Excluding taxes and $5.3 million of provisions for loan losses (*), the Company generated $11.4 million of income during 2020. These results were favorable to the $9.9 million of pre-tax pre-provision income (*) for the same twelve-month period one year ago.

Rob Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2020 has been a challenging period to say the least. Absent our aggressive approach to building loan loss reserves due to the pandemic, our operating performance has been outstanding. I am proud of our team for delivering these results during times of significant stress for both our staff and our customers. I am especially proud of our core loan and deposit growth in the 4th quarter.” Jones continued, “As we enter 2021, we are yet to see direct signals of any systemic COVID related credit deterioration in our loan portfolio. However, we believe that it will take a few more quarters before we can be confident that a COVID related credit storm will not materialize. We are looking forward to helping our communities by participating in a second round of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) lending. We are confident that the recent vaccine announcements will help bring the pandemic to a close and will allow us a return to more normal living and working conditions later this year.”

Revenues have benefited from a larger balance sheet and a higher level of earning assets than the Company had at year end 2019. As of December 31, 2020 the Company had total assets of $987.3 million, an increase of $166.0 million or 20.2%, compared to $821.3 million of total assets on December 31, 2019. Over this same time period gross loans grew $82.7 million or 14.3%, ending the period at $662.8 million. With the task of putting to work funds received from our subordinated note offering, our available-for-sale investment portfolio increased $85.9 million since year end 2019 and totaled $250.0 million on December 31, 2020. This earning asset growth was funded primarily through growth in our core deposit base. Total deposits on December 31, 2020 were $753.4 million compared to $678.2 million on December 31, 2019, an increase of $75.3 million or 11.1%. During this same time period noninterest bearing deposits increased $92.7 million or 43.2% to $307.0 million. While a portion of this growth is due to activity from the PPP, the Bank has actively attracted new deposit customers.

The Bank has been actively working with our borrowers to provide relief during this pandemic. Through December 31, 2020, we had granted COVID related loan payment deferrals on just over 345 loans with an aggerate maximum outstanding balance of approximately $92.5 million. As of year-end 2020 we had 22 loans with balances of approximately $7.9 million, or 1.3% of our loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) with active payment deferral. We expect most of these loans will return to contractual payments at the end of their deferral period. Included in these numbers as of the end of the fourth quarter were 5 relationships, with outstanding balances of $4.8 million, that had requested additional relief. We had anticipated that as a result of this prolonged pandemic, that some of our customers may face economic challenges. As we continue to work with our borrowers, we anticipate that our asset quality metrics could be negatively impacted in future periods. As a result, we have been adding to our allowance for loan losses due to this pandemic related uncertainty. As of December 31, 2020, our allowance for loan losses totaled $10.1 million and represented 1.53% of total loans outstanding. Furthermore, our allowance relative to our originated loan portfolio (excluding purchased loans), net of PPP loans, stands at 1.86% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. We anticipate maintaining our allowance at its current level until we get further clarity on the pandemic’s impact on our borrowers.

Currently our asset quality remains very strong with total non-performing assets representing only 0.36% of total assets as of December 31, 2020. This represents a slight increase from our level at the end of the third quarter of this year due primarily to single relationship, not a systemic trend, that has been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The provisions set aside in prior periods allowed the Bank to provide a specific reserve for this relationship.

We remain focused on lending to high quality borrowers as well as setting aside provisions to support our allowance for loan losses.

Capital levels at our Bank remain strong with total risk-based capital of 14.62%, common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets of 12.47%, and the Bank’s tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.31% at quarter-end. Our Bank’s equity position was supported by an injection of $7.25 million of funds during the second quarter from its parent, UB Bancorp.

The Company paid a cash dividend on December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020. In addition, on December 7th of 2020 the Board announced their approval to repurchase up to 1.5% of the Company’s outstanding common shares.

UB Bancorp and Union Bank are headquartered in Greenville, North Carolina and operate 14 branches located in 12 counties throughout Eastern and Central North Carolina. UB Bancorp stock is traded on the OTCQX under the symbol UBNC.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements in reliance on the “safe-harbor” provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements. This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP (*). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses.

UB Bancorp Consolidated Balance Sheets ($000's omitted) As of the Period Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 ASSETS (un-audited) * * Cash and due from banks $ 11,460 $ 9,359 $ 9,355 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 17,905 16,867 25,753 Investment securities available-for-sale 249,972 164,040 148,575 Loans - gross 662,770 580,024 513,675 Net fair value marks (1,807 ) (3,285 ) (5,047 ) Allowance for loan losses (10,113 ) (4,988 ) (4,046 ) Net Loans 650,850 571,751 504,582 Bank premises and equipment, net 14,923 18,819 16,793 Bank-owned life insurance 17,350 16,897 16,450 Other real estate owned 118 - 327 Goodwill 12,897 12,897 12,897 Core deposit intangible 694 1,243 1,951 Other assets 11,119 9,448 8,503 Total Assets $ 987,288 $ 821,321 $ 745,186 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 753,448 $ 678,190 $ 627,171 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 46,500 47,000 32,000 Subordinated debentures 30,633 6,000 6,000 Other borrowings 57,523 - - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,190 4,686 1,821 Total Liabilities 893,294 735,876 666,992 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, no par value 71,088 70,928 71,879 Retained earnings 17,503 13,623 7,629 Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) 5,403 894 (1,314 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 93,994 85,445 78,194 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 987,288 $ 821,321 $ 745,186 * Derived from audited financial statements

UB Bancorp Statements of Operations ($000's omitted except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 (un-audited) (un-audited) (un-audited) * Interest Income $ 8,899 $ 8,724 $ 35,307 $ 34,119 Interest Expense 1,019 1,767 5,511 6,962 Net Interest Income 7,880 6,957 29,796 27,157 Provision for Loan Losses 595 188 5,291 941 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 7,285 6,769 24,505 26,216 Noninterest Income 951 922 3,609 3,316 Noninterest Expense 5,875 5,399 21,987 20,596 Income Before Income Taxes 2,361 2,292 6,127 8,936 Income Taxes 444 446 1,071 1,777 Net Income $ 1,917 $ 1,846 $ 5,056 $ 7,159 Net Income Available Per Basic Common Share $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.85 $ 1.20 * Derived from audited financial statements

