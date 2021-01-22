Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Penumbra, Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds that an investor securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) (“Penumbra”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Penumbra common stock between August 3, 2020 and December 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Penumbra is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices for patients suffering from stroke and other vascular and neurovascular diseases. Until recently, one of Penumbra’s flagship products was the “Jet 7 Xtra Flex,” an aspiration catheter designed to be inserted into an affected artery, navigated to a blood clot, and used to suck the clot out of the patient’s body. The Jet 7 Xtra Flex was introduced to the U.S. market in July 2019 and quickly became a “growth driver” for Penumbra, a key source of new revenues.

In mid-2020, however, concerns about the Jet 7 Xtra Flex’s safety began to emerge. On July 27, 2020, Penumbra issued a notice to its U.S. customers and practitioners acknowledging reported instances in which the distal tip of the catheter broke or expanded, carrying a risk of injury or death. The notice warned physicians to exercise caution with Penumbra’s Jet 7 Xtra Flex, and maintained that Penumbra was “committed to product safety and performance” and was “continuing to monitor and investigate these adverse event reports.” Despite the foregoing, the defendants repeatedly assured investors during the Class Period that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was “absolutely safe” and “not a product that has any possibility of needing to be recalled,” as Penumbra was taking all necessary steps to protect patients.