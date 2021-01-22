 

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK MUNICIPAL BONDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 16:20  |  36   |   |   

Anbudsförfarande kommuner och regioner, 2021-01-26
Bonds Fixed rate notes issued in SEK by Municipalities or Regions with maturity in:

2024

 


The following issuers are accepted for delivery:

Göteborgs Stad

Helsingborgs Stad

Jönköpings Kommun

Malmö Stad

Region Skåne

Stockholms Stad

Region Stockholm

 


 


Delivery may not be made in Bonds purchased by the Counterparty from the issuer less than one week prior to the date for announcing the Specific terms, i.e. the purchase may not have been made after:

2021-01-15
Bids Bids are made to tel 08-696 69 70 and confirmed in writing by a filled-in Bid form by e-mail to EOL@riksbank.se

 
Bid date 2021-01-26
Bid times 10.00-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 1000 +/- 1000 million
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) The total bid volume from one Counterparty for the two Credit rating classes may not exceed SEK 1 000 million.

 


No bid may contain Bonds exceeding SEK 1000 million issued by the Stockholms Stad or Göteborgs Stad.

 


For other issuers, bids may not contain Bonds exceeding SEK 100 million issued by the same issuer.
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) The total bid volume from one Counterparty should not be less than SEK 50 million and not be less than SEK 5 million per Bond (ISIN code).
Credit rating classes The requested volume is divided into two credit rating classes. Credit rating refers to the issuer’s credit rating. If there are credit ratings from several credit rating agencies the highest of these will be applied.

 


Class 1: A long-term credit rating of AAA with S&P, Aaa with Moody’s or AAA with Fitch.

 


Class 2: A long-term credit rating of AA+ with S&P, Aa1 with Moody’s or AA+ with Fitch.
Maturity Bonds maturing between January 1. 2024 and December 31. 2024. The year is divided into four quarters and bids are placed for each quarter and Credit Class.

 


Example: For Credit Class 1 with maturity quarter 2, a bid of SEK 90 million is placed at interest x %.
Expected allocation time Not later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date 2021-01-28
Delivery of bonds Bonds issued in the PM section:

To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system: 1 4948 6383.

 


Bonds issued in the AM section:

To the Riksbank's account at the Global Custodian State Street:

 


Global Custodian BIC Code: SBOSUS3CXXX

Local Settlement Agent: SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (SEB)

Local Settlement Agent BIC Code: ESSESESSXXX

Global Custodian's Account Name at SEB: STATE STREET BANK & TRUST

Global Custodian's Account Number at SEB: 01-100 386 491

Riksbank's Account Name at the Global Custodian: SVERIGES RIKSBANK Riksbank's Account Number at the Global Custodian: 0145

PSET BIC: VPCSSESSXXX

 


Counterparties must use BIC: ESSESESSXXX in field 95P::DEAG/REAG and State Street BIC: SBOSUS3CXXX in field 95P::SELL/BUYR in the settlement instruction.

 


Bonds issued for the euro market (ISIN code with XS):

To the Riksbank's account at Euroclear Bank: 91181.

 
General terms and conditions General terms and conditions for the Riksbank´s purchases of bonds via bid procedures 2020:3. dated 20 November 2020 (see the Riksbank´s web).

Stockholm, 2021-01-22

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK MUNICIPAL BONDS Anbudsförfarande kommuner och regioner, 2021-01-26BondsFixed rate notes issued in SEK by Municipalities or Regions with maturity in:2024 The following issuers are accepted for delivery:Göteborgs StadHelsingborgs StadJönköpings KommunMalmö StadRegion …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
Endeavour Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly in Favour of The Arrangement Agreement with Teranga
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Japan for the Prophylactic Treatment of ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announces MoU with Grupo Industrial CL to Explore Feasibility into Green ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 