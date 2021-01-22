Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on 2020 Financial Results

Otter Tail Corporation will issue a news release announcing 2020 earnings results on Monday, February 15, 2021 and will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the corporation’s financial and operating performance.

Accompanying slides will be posted on the corporation’s website before the webcast begins. To access the live webcast, go to www.ottertail.com/presentations and select “Webcast.” Please allow time prior to the call to visit the site and download any software required to listen. A copy of the webcast will be available on the corporation’s website shortly after the call.