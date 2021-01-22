Lithium Americas Closes US$400 Million Underwritten Public Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “ Offering ”) of shares of its common stock (the “ Common Shares ”). The Company issued 18,181,818 Common Shares, including 2,272,727 Common Shares following the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The shares were issued at a price of US$22.00 per Common Share for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$400 million.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used to fund development of the Thacker Pass lithium project and for general corporate and working capital purposes, as further described in the Prospectus Supplement described below.

The Offering was made by way of a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s existing Canadian base shelf prospectus (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) and the Company’s United States registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”). The Offering was made in the United States and in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec. The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement contain important information about the Company and the Offering. The final Canadian Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Canadian Base Shelf Prospectus) is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The final U.S. Prospectus Supplement (together with the Registration Statement) is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Canadian Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Canadian Base Shelf Prospectus) and the U.S. Prospectus Supplement (together with the Registration Statement) may be obtained upon request by contacting the Company or Canaccord Genuity, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (617) 371-3900 or by email at prospectus@cgf.com.