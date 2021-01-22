Secureworks Connect to Unite 1,200 Security Professionals as Threat Actors Exploit Silos and Gaps in Industry Solutions and Software Supply Chain

Company to announce initiatives to empower the cybersecurity community to fight adversaries at scale

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a software-driven security solutions leader, today announced Secureworks Connect, a global virtual event that will convene approximately 1,200 security professionals on Feb. 9, 2021, to explore the transformative effects of data sciences and security analytics software in building a proactive security posture. Notable speakers include cybersecurity expert Melissa Hathaway , author and investigative journalist Geoff White, industry analysts, expert threat researchers, incident responders and data scientists.



Through keynotes, live demos, executive-only sessions, and workshops, attendees will learn about the increasingly vital role of machine learning and software in improving the performance of security operations including a significant return on investment for Managed Detection and Response (MDR). Secureworks’ threat research and incident response teams will share their latest insights on the SolarWinds compromise, and the company will announce initiatives to empower the cybersecurity community to fight adversaries at scale.