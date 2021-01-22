Secureworks Connect to Unite 1,200 Security Professionals as Threat Actors Exploit Silos and Gaps in Industry Solutions and Software Supply Chain
Company to announce initiatives to empower the cybersecurity community to fight adversaries at scale
ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a software-driven security solutions leader, today announced Secureworks Connect, a global virtual event that will convene
approximately 1,200 security professionals on Feb. 9, 2021, to explore the transformative effects of data sciences and security analytics software in building a proactive security posture. Notable
speakers include cybersecurity expert Melissa Hathaway, author and investigative journalist Geoff White, industry analysts, expert threat researchers,
incident responders and data scientists.
Through keynotes, live demos, executive-only sessions, and workshops, attendees will learn about the increasingly vital role of machine learning and software in improving the performance of security operations including a significant return on investment for Managed Detection and Response (MDR). Secureworks’ threat research and incident response teams will share their latest insights on the SolarWinds compromise, and the company will announce initiatives to empower the cybersecurity community to fight adversaries at scale.
Presentation Highlights
- Insights from SolarWinds and the Next Steps for Cybersecurity – Secureworks’ incident response leaders and Counter Threat Unit (CTU) researchers host a discussion and live Q&A on the top takeaways security professionals need to know in a post-SolarWinds environment.
- Simple Isn’t Always Easy: Cybersecurity in the Year Ahead – Melissa Hathaway, president of Hathaway Global Strategies and a former cybersecurity advisor to Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and Barry Hensley, Secureworks chief threat intelligence officer, discuss the tools and techniques behind the stories that will impact companies in the year to come.
- $13M Reasons Why: Cybercriminals Have Joined Forces, so Pick Your Partner in the Fight Wisely – Geoff White, investigative journalist and author of Crime Dot Com, delves into the cash-out/ATM cyberscam – a successful collaboration between North Korean threat actors and organized cybercrime. Criminals work together. To fight them effectively, your organization cannot go it alone.
- Securing Our Customers – Wendy Thomas, Secureworks president of customer success, outlines the company’s vision and strategy to protect customers with a holistic and differentiated approach to security and shares enhancements to the company’s cloud-native security platform.
- Transforming Your MSSP Business – Maureen Perrelli, Secureworks chief channel officer, unveils solutions to empower and enable MSS professionals with capabilities that address key industry challenges.
- Demystifying XDR – Dave Gruber, senior analyst, ESG and Secureworks’ product marketing and management leaders explore the benefits of XDR.
- The Total Economic Impact of Secureworks Managed Detection and Response – Secureworks’ product management leaders and guest speakers, Forrester Analysts Paul McKay and Liz Witherspoon, discuss the findings of a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Secureworks that show the potential financial impact of MDR on enterprises, including the potential for return on investment of over 400 percent over three years with a payback period of less than three months.
- Connecting the Dots to Stop Advanced Threats – Participate in a real-world style attack demo on an organization and how Threat Detection and Response (TDR) can be used to address it.
-
Automation, the Next Frontier of Vulnerability Management – Learn how automation is a critical step forward toward a modern vulnerability management solution.
0 Kommentare