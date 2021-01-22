 

Revive Therapeutics Included in First Psychedelic Exchange Traded Fund

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that it is one of the seventeen companies in the U.S. and Canada that will be included in the First Psychedelics Exchange Traded Fund, which is managed by Horizons ETF Management.

The Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF index is expected to start trading on Tuesday, January 26, under the ticker PSYK on the NEO exchange.        

“We are pleased to be included in the First Psychedelics ETF and being recognized as a leading company in the field of psychedelic pharmaceuticals,” said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive.  “We are advancing novel psilocybin-based therapeutics using a proprietary oral thin film delivery technology and a natural biosynthesis enzymatic platform to support clinical research in mental health and substance abuse disorders.”        

Revive is advancing its psychedelic pharmaceuticals pipeline with a focus on proprietary psilocybin-based therapeutics that includes the development of an oral thin film product in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a novel biosynthetic version of psilocybin based on a natural biosynthesis enzymatic platform developed by Dr. Gavin Williams, Professor and Researcher at North Carolina State University, a clinical study with the University of Wisconsin evaluating psilocybin in the treatment of methamphetamine use disorder, and the research with psilocybin being developed by PharmaTher Inc. (CSE: PHRM, OTCQB: PHRRF).

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. With its recent acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

