DGAP-Adhoc CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Significant increase in earnings in 2020 financial year
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:
The increase in earnings resulted from another even brisker Christmas season in photofinishing, with CEWE once again showing its strong stay-at-home quality in this core business segment. The photofinishing product categories all contributed to growth, thus more than compensating for the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the business segments of commercial online printing and retailing.
CEWE will as usual be publishing the company's preliminary unaudited figures for the 2020 financial year in February. Audited annual financial statements will all be presented at the annual report and analysts' press conference on 25 March 2021.
Notifier: Axel Weber, Head of Investor Relations, Planning & Reporting
22-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
