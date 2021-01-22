Noble Midstream Partners to Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 12

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) (the “Partnership”) will host its fourth-quarter 2020 results webcast and conference call at 9:00 a.m., Central Time, Friday, February 12, 2021.

A webcast link and related presentation material will be accessible on the ‘Investors’ page of the Partnership’s website at www.nblmidstream.com. A replay of the event will be provided at the same location following the event. Conference call numbers for participation during the question and answer session are: