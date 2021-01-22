 

Holding(s) in Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 17:28  |  40   |   |   

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings
 NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
Irish Continental Group plc 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify):

  3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name:

Eamonn Rothwell City and country of registered office (if applicable):

  4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
Eamonn Rothwell

Rokeby Investments Limited 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

20 January 2021 6. Date on which issuer notified:

22 January 2021 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

16%/15%/14%/13%/12%/11%

  8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:   % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in %
(9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.96%   10.96% 186,980,390 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

  16.07%   16.07%    

  9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A) Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BLP58571 Units 20,485,804   10.96%             SUBTOTAL A 20,485,804 10.96%   B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights               SUBTOTAL B.1      

  B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights                   SUBTOTAL B.2                 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Eamonn Rothwell 1.47%   1.47% Rokeby Investments Limited 9.49%   9.49%   11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date].   12. Additional information:

    Done at Dublin on 22 January 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
