John C. Landon, Founder of BIOQUAL, Inc., Passes Away at the Age Of 84

Dr. John C. Landon, past president, CEO and former chairman of the board of BIOQUAL, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at the age of 84. John was born and raised in Hornell, New York, and went on to earn a B.A. degree in biology from Alfred College (class of 1959) and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in biology from The George Washington University in 1962 and 1967, respectively. John worked for most of his career in Maryland, but spent his summers in Brewster, Massachusetts, which he retired to in 2013.

John had a long and distinguished career in biology. He began his career at the National Cancer Institute working in cancer virology, then went on to join Litton Bionetics from 1965 until 1975, where he became the Science Director of the Frederick Cancer Research Center. In 1975, he became President and Director of Mason Research Institute, a subsidiary of Edgerton, Germeshausen, and Grier, Inc., now known as Perkin Elmer. In 1982, he became president of BIOQUAL, originally named Diagnon Corporation, a biomedical research corporation that provided contract services to the National Institutes of Health, as well as academic and commercial clients. He led BIOQUAL for more than 30 years as President and CEO, and was a key figure in its growth and development from a one-product company to a $20M + life sciences corporation by the time of his retirement. BIOQUAL continues to thrive today, providing innovative research support for improved global health and playing a key role in testing vaccines and therapeutics for COVID-19 and many other diseases.

