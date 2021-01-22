Hozpitality Group announced the Middle East Chef Excellence Awards to be held at Dusit Thani Dubai on 24th May 2021

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 9 consecutive and successful award ceremonies in Middle East and Africa, Hozpitality Group is pleased to announce the 4 th " Middle East Chef Excellence Awards" to be held on 24 th May 2021 at Dusit Thani Dubai. These awards are in association with the Emirates Culinary Guild Dubai and ICCA in Dubai .

The most awaited Popular Choice award for talented Chefs is back in Dubai for the fourth season

"As always, we will also have Cook Off finals at the event and semi finals will be held at our partner ICCA in Dubai. Our confirmed partners so far are Danube Group, US Beef, ICCA Dubai, Restofair RAK, Fusia Events, Absolute Frame, ZEE TV Group," said Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality Group.

"For the Popular Choice Awards, the winners are purely based on popular choice and will be announced in a ceremony on 24th May 2021. We also have some Judges Choice Awards on top of the Popular Choice Awards. The evening will also have cook off among some young chefs and the winners will be presented with the Young Chef of the Year trophy," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

Hozpitality Group's Middle East Chef Excellence Awards - MEA recognizes the talented Chef within the industry from different categories and departments in Middle East and Africa.

The organizer, Hozpitality Group would like to wish you the best of luck with your entries.

We will also be having a live cook off and awarding some young chefs at the Award night added Chef Uwe Micheel, President Emirates Culinary Guild. For the 1st Round Recipes, all Chefs are invited to send one Recipe along with pictures by email to email@hozpitality.com. The 2nd Round, Semi Finals will be held between 16 chefs at ICCA.

The finalists will then battle out at the Award night for the prestigious "Young Chef of the Year Trophy, added Chef Uwe.

The Hozpitality Excellence Awards are for Chefs working within:

Hotels/Resorts/Apartments

Airlines (Domestic & international)

(Domestic & international) Restaurants (freestanding or in hotels)

(freestanding or in hotels) Facilities Management Companies

Judging Criteria

Judging will be a combination of end-users and trade professionals, our network members and the Judging Panel. As an Official entrant, after the enrolment dead line, you will receive your specific company's voting website link, to distribute to your selected end-users, colleagues and trade professionals, for voting accordingly. The final consolidation will be carried out which will include online votes and Panel's votes, explained Raj Bhatt.