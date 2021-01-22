 

Hozpitality Group announced the Middle East Chef Excellence Awards to be held at Dusit Thani Dubai on 24th May 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 18:14  |  76   |   |   

The most awaited Popular Choice award for talented Chefs is back in Dubai for the fourth season

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 9 consecutive and successful award ceremonies in Middle East and Africa, Hozpitality Group is pleased to announce the 4th "Middle East Chef Excellence Awards" to be held on 24th May 2021 at Dusit Thani Dubai. These awards are in association with the Emirates Culinary Guild Dubai and ICCA in Dubai.

"As always, we will also have Cook Off finals at the event and semi finals will be held at our partner ICCA in Dubai. Our confirmed partners so far are Danube Group, US Beef, ICCA Dubai, Restofair RAK, Fusia Events, Absolute Frame, ZEE TV Group," said Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality Group.

"For the Popular Choice Awards, the winners are purely based on popular choice and will be announced in a ceremony on 24th May 2021. We also have some Judges Choice Awards on top of the Popular Choice Awards. The evening will also have cook off among some young chefs and the winners will be presented with the Young Chef of the Year trophy," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

Hozpitality Group's Middle East Chef Excellence Awards - MEA recognizes the talented Chef within the industry from different categories and departments in Middle East and Africa.

The organizer, Hozpitality Group would like to wish you the best of luck with your entries.

We will also be having a live cook off and awarding some young chefs at the Award night added Chef Uwe Micheel, President Emirates Culinary Guild. For the 1st Round Recipes, all Chefs are invited to send one Recipe along with pictures by email to email@hozpitality.com. The 2nd Round, Semi Finals will be held between 16 chefs at ICCA.

The finalists will then battle out at the Award night for the prestigious "Young Chef of the Year Trophy, added Chef Uwe. 

The Hozpitality Excellence Awards are for Chefs working within:

  • Hotels/Resorts/Apartments 
  • Airlines (Domestic & international)
  • Restaurants (freestanding or in hotels)
  • Facilities Management Companies 

Judging Criteria  

Judging will be a combination of end-users and trade professionals, our network members and the Judging Panel. As an Official entrant, after the enrolment dead line, you will receive your specific company's voting website link, to distribute to your selected end-users, colleagues and trade professionals, for voting accordingly. The final consolidation will be carried out which will include online votes and Panel's votes, explained Raj Bhatt.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hozpitality Group announced the Middle East Chef Excellence Awards to be held at Dusit Thani Dubai on 24th May 2021 The most awaited Popular Choice award for talented Chefs is back in Dubai for the fourth season DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - After 9 consecutive and successful award ceremonies in Middle East and Africa, Hozpitality …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Nanoform's Clinical Study Indicates Positive Interim Results
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Menarini Receives European Commission Approval of ELZONRIS (tagraxofusp), for the Treatment of ...
Diva Trim Keto Shark Tank Reviews: Latest DivaTrim Keto Weight loss Supplement
Global Center on Adaptation (GCA): Nobel Laureates, Global Scientists call on World Leaders to Accelerate Climate Adaptation as part ...
BeautySourcing.com Offers Sourcing Opportunities post-Covid Era
Contrast Security Empowers Zurich to Secure Its Digital Transformation Efforts
Havas Health & You Evolves Network Positioning, Announces Chief Content Officer Hire Lars Bengston, ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments