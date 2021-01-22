Fiserv Completes Acquisition of Ondot

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Ondot Systems, Inc.

“Closing this transaction further expands our digital capabilities, enhancing our suite of integrated solutions to enable clients of all sizes to deliver frictionless, digital-first and personalized experiences to consumers,” said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv.