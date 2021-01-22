Disney Announces Digital Summit Inspired by Minnie Mouse in Celebration of National Polka Dot Day

For the second year in a row, and with a full digital refresh, The Polka Dot Summit 2.0 will engage audiences around the world and showcase what it means to be ‘Positively Minnie’ through fun, powerful and uplifting programming that will leave participants feeling inspired. Free to the public, fans will be able to partake in Minnie-inspired workshops and styling sessions, listen to a keynote conversation with participating talent, shop the latest Minnie merch and much more. Participating talent to be announced at a later date.

In celebration of National Polka Dot Day today, the annual fan holiday honoring Minnie Mouse, Disney and Create & Cultivate, the modern media company for working womxn, by working womxn, led by Founder + CEO Jaclyn Johnson, have teamed up to announce Positively Minnie: The Polka Dot Summit 2.0 - The Digital Edition . Led by talent who encompass her bold, fashionable, fun and classic attitude and style, the global, virtual summit will go live Saturday, February 13, at 9am PST.

“Minnie Mouse is a true global icon who has influenced both the fashion and lifestyle spaces since her debut in 1928,” said Stephanie Young, President of Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “Her timelessness has allowed her to transcend generations and inspire joy and self-confidence in fans of all ages. She is the perfect inspiration for Create & Cultivate as they aim to inspire the next generation of creators, innovators, and trendsetters.”

Admission to The Polka Dot Summit 2.0 is free. In order to attend, registration is required via the Create & Cultivate website, http://createcultivate.com/polka-dot-summit, beginning today, January 22, and closing on February 12. Registrations are non-transferable and limited to one per attendee. The Polka Dot Summit 2.0 is limited to individuals ages 18 or older. For more information on The Polka Dot Summit 2.0, click here and be sure to follow @minniestyle, #CCPolkaDotSummit, #PositivelyMinnie, and #MinnieStyle on Instagram.

“We are so excited to work with Disney again and reinvent The Polka Dot Summit into a fully digital experience,” said Create & Cultivate CEO and Founder Jaclyn Johnson. “Minnie Mouse is the ultimate lifestyle muse. For generations she has inspired fans to be bold, embrace their individuality and to have fun. Through this year’s The Polka Dot Summit 2.0, we hope to bring Minnie’s loveable characteristics to life and inspire fans from around the world to live their life to the fullest.”