 

Equitrans Midstream Announces Quarterly Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 18:06  |  38   |   |   

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) today declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.15 per common share and $0.4873 per share of Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock for the fourth quarter 2020. The dividends will be paid on February 12, 2021, to all applicable ETRN shareholders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2021.

About Equitrans Midstream Corporation:

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and, as the parent company of EQM Midstream Partners, is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. Through its strategically located assets in the Marcellus and Utica regions, ETRN has an operational focus on gas transmission and storage systems, gas gathering systems, and water services that support natural gas development and production across the Basin. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry, ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 with the vision to be the premier midstream services provider in North America. ETRN is helping to meet America’s growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees live and work.

For more information on Equitrans Midstream Corporation, visit www.equitransmidstream.com; and to learn more about our environmental, social, and governance practices visit ETRN Sustainability Reporting.

Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation

Equitrans Midstream Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equitrans Midstream Announces Quarterly Dividends Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) today declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.15 per common share and $0.4873 per share of Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock for the fourth quarter 2020. The dividends will be paid on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC and Gores Holdings IV, Inc. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Bentley Systems Announces Pricing and Upsize of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Coty Announces Stéphane Delbos as New Chief Procurement Officer
PolarityTE, Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Gross Proceeds of $7.67 Million
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach Agreement with COVAX for Advance Purchase of Vaccine to Help Combat ...
Kraft Heinz Announces Completion of Exchange Offer
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Preliminary Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Equitrans Midstream Q4 and Full-Year 2020 Earnings and Conference Call
19.01.21
Equitrans Midstream Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offers for up to $500 Million in Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes
05.01.21
Equitrans Midstream Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes and Amends Terms of Tender Offers
04.01.21
Equitrans Midstream Announces Cash Tender Offers for up to $350 Million in Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes
04.01.21
Equitrans Midstream Announces Private Offering of Senior Notes