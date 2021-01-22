 

Everi Digital Launches Its Online Games in Michigan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 18:31  |  13   |   |   

Offers Popular Stepper and Video Slot Games to Michigan Online Players

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, is now delivering its iGaming content in the state of Michigan through multiple online casino operators via its proprietary Remote Game Server (RGS).

Everi is partnering with multiple providers to offer a wide variety of its top performing games, including Atomic Meltdown, Cash Machine, Double Ruby, Triple Threat, Smokin 777 and many more.

“Everi is excited to now offer in Michigan our high-performing game content that is popular with players in land-based casinos and has become a proven performer with our other iGaming partner-operators,” said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Digital for Everi. “Online players enjoy the slot experience of our games, and our new partnerships in Michigan demonstrate our focus on expanding our Digital gaming business to provide our world-class slot games to the continuously growing community of online players.”

About Everi
Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. Everi’s mission is to transform the casino floor through innovative gaming and financial technology and loyalty solutions. With a focus on both land-based and digital gaming operators and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services that facilitate memorable player experiences, and is a preeminent and comprehensive provider of financial products and services that offer convenient and secure cash and cashless-based financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence software and other intuitive solutions that improve casino operational efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers even more successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com.

Join Everi on Social Media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Contacts:

Media Relations
Dona Cassese
VP, Marketing
(702) 556-7133 or dona.cassese@everi.com

Investor Relations
Everi Holdings Inc.
William Pfund
SVP, Investor Relations
(702) 676-9513 or william.pfund@everi.com  

JCIR
Richard Land, James Leahy
(212) 835-8500 or evri@jcir.com  


Everi Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everi Digital Launches Its Online Games in Michigan Offers Popular Stepper and Video Slot Games to Michigan Online Players LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Hexagon Purus selected by New Flyer as partner for hydrogen bus market in North America
Intuitive Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings
Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Japan for the Prophylactic Treatment of ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
SYMJEPI Products Now Available in the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club, with the Lowest Prices ...
Mineworx Announces Rights Offering and Proposed Share Consolidation
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
David Lucchese, Everi’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Digital, Appointed President of AGEM
14.01.21
28th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Goes Virtual as Pandemic Casts a Long Shadow