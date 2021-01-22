SelectQuote, Inc. Hires Scott Dikeman to Bolster Health Care Business

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) announced the hiring of long-time Cerner executive Scott Dikeman.

Dikeman recently joined SelectQuote as the Vice President, Strategic Accounts, where he will work on emerging B2B opportunities in health care. He comes to SelectQuote from Cerner, a leading health care and information technology company, where he most recently led their Venture Capital portfolio, business development for strategic partnerships, code Program, Cerner’s open/interoperability strategy for health care and a key contributor to annual strategy and planning.

“Adding Scott to our team will help us continue to grow our health care business, while also continuing to improve our current business,” said Bob Grant, President, SelectQuote Senior. “Scott has worked with several emerging businesses during his career and his entrepreneurial spirit will be an asset to SelectQuote.”