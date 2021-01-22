 

SelectQuote, Inc. Hires Scott Dikeman to Bolster Health Care Business

22.01.2021   

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) announced the hiring of long-time Cerner executive Scott Dikeman.

Dikeman recently joined SelectQuote as the Vice President, Strategic Accounts, where he will work on emerging B2B opportunities in health care. He comes to SelectQuote from Cerner, a leading health care and information technology company, where he most recently led their Venture Capital portfolio, business development for strategic partnerships, code Program, Cerner’s open/interoperability strategy for health care and a key contributor to annual strategy and planning.

“Adding Scott to our team will help us continue to grow our health care business, while also continuing to improve our current business,” said Bob Grant, President, SelectQuote Senior. “Scott has worked with several emerging businesses during his career and his entrepreneurial spirit will be an asset to SelectQuote.”

He graduated from Kansas State University with a business administration degree, and earned his Masters of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He currently serves as executive mentor in the College of Business Administration at Kansas State, and is an active supporter of the Boy Scouts of America and American Royal.

About SelectQuote:

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote’s success: a strong force of highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.

