 

Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Penumbra, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 19:38  |  47   |   |   

Federman & Sherwood announces that on January 15, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is August 3, 2020 through December 15, 2020.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filin ...

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Penumbra, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Tuesday, March 16, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:



Penumbra Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Penumbra Inc. A14Y65 PEN: Lohnender Short?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Penumbra, Inc. Federman & Sherwood announces that on January 15, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN). The complaint alleges violations of federal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach Agreement with COVAX for Advance Purchase of Vaccine to Help Combat ...
Coty Announces Stéphane Delbos as New Chief Procurement Officer
United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC and Gores Holdings IV, Inc. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Bentley Systems Announces Pricing and Upsize of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Kraft Heinz Announces Completion of Exchange Offer
PolarityTE, Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Gross Proceeds of $7.67 Million
General Mills Announces Early Participation Results of and Amendments to Exchange Offer
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:28 Uhr
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Penumbra, Inc.
20.01.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) Investors
19.01.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) Investors
19.01.21
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Penumbra, Inc. – PEN
19.01.21
PENUMBRA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Penumbra, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
19.01.21
PENUMBRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Penumbra, Inc. - PEN
31.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Penumbra, Inc.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.01.21
21
Penumbra Inc. A14Y65 PEN: Lohnender Short?