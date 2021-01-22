 

Waturu Holding A/S – convening of an extraordinary general meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 19:47  |  25   |   |   

Company announcement nr. 53
Fredericia, January 22. 2021


Waturu Holding A/S – convening of an extraordinary general meeting


Waturu Holding A/S hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting, which will be held on 6.2.2021.
The extraordinary general meeting will be held at 11:45 at the address, Sjællandsgade 32., 7100 Vejle.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BECAUSE OF THE CURRENT VIRUS PANDEMY WITH CORONA VIRUS RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS WHO WANT TO VOTE USE THE OPPORTUNITY TO VOTE BY LETTER.

Agenda:
1. Election of conductor
2. Election of a new Board of Directors
3. Election of a new auditor

1. Election of conductor a.
It is the conductor´s responsibility to ensure that the convening is correct and lawful and that the course of the general meeting takes place, according to the rules.

2. Election of a new Board of Directors

With reference to the company announcement no. 52.
Thomas Marschall (chairman), Anders Skov (board member), Bjørn Kaare Jensen (board member), will resign in connection with the extraordinary general meeting. Two new candidates are being nominated for the chairmanship and as a non-executive board member, respectively. No later than one week before the date of the extraordinary general meeting, the candidates are presented on the company's website under the menu "Investor" - "Documents".
The candidates are presented as Candidate A and Candidate B in the call.

If the nominated candidates are elected, the board will subsequently consist of: Candidate A, Candidate B and Toke Reedtz (board member).


3. Election of a new auditor
The Board of Directors proposes election of 2+ Revision, Statsautoriseret Revisionsanpartsselskab. The proposal may be adopted by a simple majority of the votes cast.

Participation:
It will not be possible to participate physically due to the situation with Covid-19, which is why the Board of Directors recommends that investors take advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail.

Power of attorney:
The power of attorney form, which can be downloaded from the company's website under the menu "Investor" and "documents", must be completed and sent by letter to Waturu Holding A/S, Sjællandsgade 32. 1.th, 7100 or by email investor@waturu.com.
The power of attorney form must be received no later than 5.2.2021 at 12.00.
A shareholder may choose to vote either by proxy or by postal ballot, see below, but not by either method. The right to participate and vote by proxy must be substantiated with adequate documentation. If sufficient documentation is not provided, the right to participate and / or vote may be denied according to the special circumstances.

Postal voting:
Shareholders can cast their votes by postal ballot. Letter voting can be done as follows:
The letter voting form, which can be downloaded from the company's website under the menu "Investor" and "documents", must be filled in and sent by letter to Waturu Holding A/S, Sjællandsgade 32. 1.th, 7100 or via email investor @ waturu.com.
Postal votes must be received by the company no later than 5.2.2021 at 12:00.

Additional information:
Until, and on the date of the general meeting, further information about the general meeting will be available on the company's website, including:
- The notice convening the general meeting, agenda.
- Proxy and postal voting form to be used for voting by proxy or by postal vote.

 The general meeting is held in Danish.


About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Further information:
 CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle

Certified Adviser
Tofte & Company ApS
Christian IX Gade 7, 3rd,
1111 København
Phone.: +45 71961030
Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com
Website: toftecompany.com

Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Important links:
 Websites:
www.waturu.com
Financial reports:
www.waturu.com/documents

Further press related news:
www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/
www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/


Waturu Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Waturu Holding A/S – convening of an extraordinary general meeting Company announcement nr. 53Fredericia, January 22. 2021 Waturu Holding A/S – convening of an extraordinary general meeting Waturu Holding A/S hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting, which will be held on 6.2.2021. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Hexagon Purus selected by New Flyer as partner for hydrogen bus market in North America
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Pfizer und BioNTech erzielen Vereinbarung mit COVAX für Vorabkauf von Impfstoff zur Bekämpfung ...
Intuitive Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings
Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Japan for the Prophylactic Treatment of ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
SYMJEPI Products Now Available in the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club, with the Lowest Prices ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:37 Uhr
Waturu Holding A/S – change in board of directors
20.01.21
Waturu Holding A/S – resigned auditor sends subsidiary to compulsory dissolution
19.01.21
Waturu Holding A/S – Change of auditing company
31.12.20
Waturu Holding A/S – Financial calendar 2021