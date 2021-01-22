Waturu Holding A/S – convening of an extraordinary general meeting

Waturu Holding A/S hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting, which will be held on 6.2.2021.

The extraordinary general meeting will be held at 11:45 at the address, Sjællandsgade 32., 7100 Vejle.



PLEASE NOTE THAT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BECAUSE OF THE CURRENT VIRUS PANDEMY WITH CORONA VIRUS RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS WHO WANT TO VOTE USE THE OPPORTUNITY TO VOTE BY LETTER.



Agenda:

1. Election of conductor

2. Election of a new Board of Directors

3. Election of a new auditor





1. Election of conductor a.

It is the conductor´s responsibility to ensure that the convening is correct and lawful and that the course of the general meeting takes place, according to the rules.



2. Election of a new Board of Directors

With reference to the company announcement no. 52.

Thomas Marschall (chairman), Anders Skov (board member), Bjørn Kaare Jensen (board member), will resign in connection with the extraordinary general meeting. Two new candidates are being nominated for the chairmanship and as a non-executive board member, respectively. No later than one week before the date of the extraordinary general meeting, the candidates are presented on the company's website under the menu "Investor" - "Documents".

The candidates are presented as Candidate A and Candidate B in the call.



If the nominated candidates are elected, the board will subsequently consist of: Candidate A, Candidate B and Toke Reedtz (board member).



3. Election of a new auditor

The Board of Directors proposes election of 2+ Revision, Statsautoriseret Revisionsanpartsselskab. The proposal may be adopted by a simple majority of the votes cast.



Participation:

It will not be possible to participate physically due to the situation with Covid-19, which is why the Board of Directors recommends that investors take advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail.



Power of attorney:

The power of attorney form, which can be downloaded from the company's website under the menu "Investor" and "documents", must be completed and sent by letter to Waturu Holding A/S, Sjællandsgade 32. 1.th, 7100 or by email investor@waturu.com.

The power of attorney form must be received no later than 5.2.2021 at 12.00.

A shareholder may choose to vote either by proxy or by postal ballot, see below, but not by either method. The right to participate and vote by proxy must be substantiated with adequate documentation. If sufficient documentation is not provided, the right to participate and / or vote may be denied according to the special circumstances.



Postal voting:

Shareholders can cast their votes by postal ballot. Letter voting can be done as follows:

The letter voting form, which can be downloaded from the company's website under the menu "Investor" and "documents", must be filled in and sent by letter to Waturu Holding A/S, Sjællandsgade 32. 1.th, 7100 or via email investor @ waturu.com.

Postal votes must be received by the company no later than 5.2.2021 at 12:00.



Additional information:

Until, and on the date of the general meeting, further information about the general meeting will be available on the company's website, including:

- The notice convening the general meeting, agenda.

- Proxy and postal voting form to be used for voting by proxy or by postal vote.



The general meeting is held in Danish.







About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com





Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle

Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company ApS

Christian IX Gade 7, 3rd,

1111 København

Phone.: +45 71961030

Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com

Website: toftecompany.com



Nasdaq First North Growth Market



