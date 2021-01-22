 

Ascend Performance Materials' Acteev technology takes prize at Outdoor Retailer Innovation Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 20:03  |  19   |   |   

The awards recognize new and groundbreaking technologies used in winter apparel, outdoor and sports products and materials

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials' Acteev Protect antimicrobial odor-resisting fabric technology has been named a winner at the 2021 Outdoor Retailer Innovation Awards. The awards recognize new and groundbreaking technologies used in winter apparel, outdoor and sports products and materials.

Ascend's Acteev Protect antimicrobial technology won Outdoor Retailer's 2021 Innovation Award for function.

Acteev Protect was chosen out of a record number of submissions for its performance across four criteria – Spark, Desire, Function and Impact.

Nikki Huffman, principal business development leader for Acteev, accepted the award at a virtual ceremony held during the Outdoor Retailer Winter Online tradeshow.

"We are honored to be in the company of so many talented innovators," Huffman said. "We envision an Acteev world with Ascend working together with other manufacturers and innovators to create products ranging from sheets and pillowcases to scrubs and hospital gowns, athleisure wear and socks, swimwear and intimate apparel."

Acteev technology embeds zinc ions in a polymer to create long-lasting antimicrobial properties. The result is a fabric that destroys odor-causing bacteria and fungi. Acteev yarns and fabrics are abrasion-resistant, soft and durable. And because the zinc ions are embedded during the polymerization process, knit and woven articles made with Acteev retain their antimicrobial efficacy for up to 50 washes.

Testing on knit fabric completed at the University of Cambridge demonstrated that Acteev technology deactivates SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with 99.9% efficacy on contact. Ascend is working with governmental agencies to obtain appropriate regulatory clearances to make specific claims in the U.S.

Product availability can be found at acteev.com and @acteevbyascend on InstagramTwitter and Facebook.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with eight global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Find out more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

About Acteev: acteev.com

Acteev disclaimer

Contact: Nicki Britton, +1 832-205-4854, nbritt@ascendmaterials.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424986/Acteev_Innovation_Award.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326397/ASCEND_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ascend Performance Materials' Acteev technology takes prize at Outdoor Retailer Innovation Awards The awards recognize new and groundbreaking technologies used in winter apparel, outdoor and sports products and materials HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Performance Materials' Acteev Protect antimicrobial odor-resisting fabric …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Nanoform's Clinical Study Indicates Positive Interim Results
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Hozpitality Group announced the Middle East Chef Excellence Awards to be held at Dusit Thani Dubai ...
Diva Trim Keto Shark Tank Reviews: Latest DivaTrim Keto Weight loss Supplement
Global Center on Adaptation (GCA): Nobel Laureates, Global Scientists call on World Leaders to Accelerate Climate Adaptation as part ...
BeautySourcing.com Offers Sourcing Opportunities post-Covid Era
Elekta divests its stake in ViewRay
Bicycle Components Market to Top US$ 50 Bn Valuation by 2030; Supply Chain Disruptions Due to ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments