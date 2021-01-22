 

Empire State Realty Trust Announces 2020 Tax Treatment of Its Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 21:14  |  38   |   |   

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), a leading real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today announced the 2020 tax treatment of the Company’s Class A common stock distributions, as described below. The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of the cash distributions paid by the Company to its stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2020 and the appropriate Form 1099-DIV box number. The Company paid a dividend in the first and second quarters of 2020 and suspended the dividend for the third and fourth quarters of 2020. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

CUSIP: 292104106
Record Date Payment
Date 		Total
Distribution
per Share 		Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2020 		Box 1a
Ordinary
Dividends 		Box 1b
Qualified
Dividend
(Included in
Box 1a) 		Box 3
Nondividend
Distributions 		Box 5
Section
199A
Dividends
(Included
in Box 1a)

3/16/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

$0.105

 

$0.105

 

$0.105

 

$0.000

 

$0.000

 

$0.105

6/19/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

$0.105

 

$0.105

 

$0.105

 

$0.000

 

$0.000

 

$0.105

 

 

Total

 

$0.210

 

$0.210

 

$0.210

 

$0.000

 

$0.000

 

$0.210

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building.” The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of Sept. 30, 2020, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit empirestaterealtytrust.com and follow ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Empire State Realty Trust Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empire State Realty Trust Announces 2020 Tax Treatment of Its Distributions Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), a leading real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today announced the 2020 tax treatment of the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Coty Announces Stéphane Delbos as New Chief Procurement Officer
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach Agreement with COVAX for Advance Purchase of Vaccine to Help Combat ...
Bentley Systems Announces Pricing and Upsize of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Kraft Heinz Announces Completion of Exchange Offer
PolarityTE, Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Gross Proceeds of $7.67 Million
General Mills Announces Early Participation Results of and Amendments to Exchange Offer
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Preliminary Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
13.01.21
COVID-19-Gedenkgottesdienst des designierten US-Präsidenten Joe Biden: Empire State Building erleuchtet die Stadt mit rotem Herzpochen