 

Blue Ribbon Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: RBN.UN) Blue Ribbon Income Fund (the “Fund”) announces distributions in the amount of $0.04 per unit per month for record dates from January to March 2021. At this time, the Fund expects that this will be the monthly distribution rate for 2021 with formal announcements made quarterly.

Record Date   Payment Date
January 29, 2021   February 12, 2021
February 26, 2021   March 12, 2021
March 31, 2021   April 15, 2021

Since the Fund’s inception in September 1997, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $19.89 per unit.  

Unitholders are reminded that the Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.blueribbonincomefund.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.


