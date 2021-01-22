Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Presentation Available on Website

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the "Company") will have available on its website, www.capfed.com, at 10:00 a.m. Central time on January 26, 2021, the slide presentation for its annual meeting of stockholders being held at that same time.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"). The Bank has 54 branch locations in Kansas and Missouri, and is one of the largest residential lenders in the State of Kansas. News and other information about the Company can be found at the Bank's website, http://www.capfed.com.