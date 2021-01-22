 

Vontier Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) announced today that it will webcast its earnings conference call for the fourth quarter 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The earnings call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Vontier’s website, www.vontier.com, under "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location after the conclusion of the presentation.

You can access the conference call by dialing +1 833-614-1510 within the U.S. or +1 918-922-6514 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 8:00 a.m. ET and notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Vontier’s earnings conference call (access code 2491779).

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. You can access the conference call replay under the Investors / Events and Presentations section of www.vontier.com or by dialing +1 855-859-2056 within the U.S. or +1 404-537-3406 outside the U.S. (access code 2491779).

Vontier’s earnings press release, the webcast slides and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Vontier’s website under "Quarterly Results.”

Vontier is now in its “quiet period.” This quiet period will be in place until fiscal fourth quarter 2020 earnings are released on February 11, 2021. During this time, Vontier will not be interacting with the investment community.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of trusted brands includes market-leading expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier’s innovative products, services, and software advance efficiency, safety, security, and environmental compliance worldwide.

Guided by the proven Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and customer success, Vontier keeps traffic flowing through more than 90,000 intersections, serves more than 260,000 customer fueling sites, monitors more than 480,000 commercial vehicles, and equips over 600,000 auto technicians worldwide. Vontier’s history of innovation, margin profile, and cash flow characteristics are expected to support continued investment across a spectrum of compelling organic and capital deployment growth opportunities. Vontier is mobilizing the future to create a better world.

