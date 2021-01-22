 

SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 22:01  |  24   |   |   

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Management will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 to discuss these results.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free:

800-347-6311

International Toll:

+1 646-828-8143

Conference ID:

3276360

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of SolarEdge’s website at: http://investors.solaredge.com

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com.

