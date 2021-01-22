Physicians Realty Trust Announces 2020 Tax Reporting Information
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (“the Company”), a self-managed healthcare properties REIT, today announced the tax reporting information for dividends paid to its shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2020. The following schedule indicates the dividend amount paid and how the distribution should be treated for 2020 tax purposes:
Common Shares (CUSIP # 71943U104)
|
|
|
|
Record
Date
|
|
Payable
Date
|
|
Total
Distribution
Per Share
|
|
Total
Ordinary
Dividends
|
|
Qualified
Dividends
|
|
Total Capital
Gain
Distribution
|
|
Non-Dividend
Distributions
|
|
Section
199A
Dividends
|
|
|
1/3/2020
|
|
1/17/2020
|
$
|
0.230000
|
$
|
0.119944
|
$
|
0.000000
|
$
|
0.000000
|
$
|
0.110056
|
$
|
0.119944
|
|
0 Kommentare