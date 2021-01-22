United Insurance Holdings Corp. Completes Renewal Rights and Reinsurance Transaction

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it has completed definitive agreements and closed its transaction with HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) (HCI) previously announced on December 17, 2020. The transaction transfers renewal rights on UPC’s personal lines business in four Northeast states of Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island to HCI on terms substantially similar to those disclosed previously.

“Completion of this transaction supports our efforts to reduce operating leverage, improve risk-based capital adequacy and focus on growing our specialty commercial property business,” said Brad Martz, President & Chief Financial Officer of UPC Insurance.