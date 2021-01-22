Motorola Solutions to Issue Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results on Feb. 4

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on Feb. 4. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.