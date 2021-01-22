Stifel Financial Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Friday, January 29, 2021. The company will host a conference call to review the results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time that same day. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.



All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel Chairman and CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski by dialing (877) 876-9938 and referencing conference ID 1145988. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the company’s results, will be available through Stifel’s website, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced website beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.