 

Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that effective January 21, 2021, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted options to purchase an aggregate of 60,000 shares of the common stock of the Company to 3 newly hired non-officer employees, with a per share exercise price of $17.99, the closing trading price on the grant date.

The stock options were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences, Inc. 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors in June 2016 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus is a leading commercial-stage biosimilar company dedicated to expanding access to high-quality therapeutics that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to delivering significant savings to the health care system. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Contact

McDavid Stilwell
EVP, Corporate Development, IR and Financial Strategy
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
mstilwell@coherus.com
+1 (650) 395-0152


