Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) on Behalf of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investor rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (“Eos Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EOSE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Eos Energy investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/eos-energy-enterprises-inc/.You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On January 14, 2021, Iceberg Research published a report entitled "Eos Energy ($EOSE): Fake Customers Won't Recharge a Dead Battery," alleging among other things that Eos Energy has "failed technology and dubious customers." Citing findings that “the disclosed customers are extremely unlikely to have the financial ability to honour their contracts,” the report "estimate[s] that EOS' equity is worth only $144M . . . which represents a 90% downside from its current market cap of $1.5B."

On this news, Eos Energy stock price fell $3.85, or 13.55%, to close at $24.56 per share on January 14, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Eos Energy should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

