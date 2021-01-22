FSD Pharma Sets Date for Annual Meeting

The Meeting will address normal course matters, including the presentation of the Company’s audited financial statements, as well as matters contained in a requisition for a special meeting submitted to the Company by certain shareholders of the Company claiming to hold in excess of 5.1% of the Company’s class B subordinated voting shares, including two directors of the Company. These shareholders are seeking to reduce the size of the Company’s board of directors to five, and to replace six of the incumbent directors with three directors selected by such shareholders. Addressing all such matters at a single meeting will spare the shareholders of the Company the additional costs and distraction that would be associated with holding two separate meetings in quick succession.

Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time in respect of the Meeting. Shareholders will receive detailed information about the matters presented at the Meeting in a management information circular in early June, 2021.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc. is a publicly-traded holding company.

FSD Pharma BioSciences, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical R&D company focused on developing over time multiple applications of its lead compound, FSD201, by down-regulating the cytokines to effectuate an anti-inflammatory response.

The Company filed an IND with the FDA on August 28, 2020 and was approved on September 25, 2020 to initiate a phase 2 clinical trial for the use of FSD201 to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Severe COVID-19 is characterized by an over-exuberant inflammatory response that may lead to a cytokine storm and ultimately death. The Company is focused on developing FSD201 for its anti-inflammatory properties to avoid the cytokine storm associated with acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

