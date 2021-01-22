ELS Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us” and “our”) today announced the tax treatment of our 2020 common stock distributions. The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of our 2020 distributions.
Common Stock (CUSIP No. 29472R108)
|
Record
|
Payable
|
Distribution
|
Total
|
Ordinary
|
Long
|
Nondividend
|
Qualified
|
12/27/19
|
|
01/10/20
|
|
$0.306250
|
|
$0.015462
|
|
$0.014706
|
|
$0.000076
|
|
$0.000680
|
|
$0.014706
|
03/27/20
|
|
04/10/20
|
|
$0.342500
|
|
$0.342500
|
|
$0.325757
|
|
$0.001687
|
|
$0.015056
|
|
$0.325757
|
06/26/20
|
|
07/10/20
|
|
$0.342500
|
|
$0.342500
|
|
$0.325757
0 Kommentare